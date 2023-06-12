Barbara Booth Dahlgren passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Leesburg Memorial Hospital in Leesburg, Florida.
Barbara was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Sunbury, Pa., a daughter of the late Basse A. Beck and Ruth (Welker) Beck.
She attended Sunbury schools and graduated from Drew Seminary in 1946.
During her time in Danville, she was active in the Geisinger Auxiliary, served as a director of Frosty Valley Country Club and The First National Bank of Danville. She was a longtime member of The Grove Presbyterian Church and volunteered for many years at 12 Baskets in Sanibel, Florida. Barbara was a very talented and award-winning artist, an avid golfer once scoring a “hole in one” and was an accomplished fisherman in her beloved southwest Florida.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Booth in 1982, and her second husband, Robert E. Dahlgren in 1998; a daughter-in-law, Diane Booth; a son-in-law, James Ott; and a sister, Phyliss Yerger.
She is survived by sons, William Booth Jr., Eufaula, Ala., and Robert Booth, Danville; and daughter, Becky Ott, Media, Pa.; grandchildren, William Booth III (Amy), J. Michael Ott Jr. (Sarah), Matthew C. Ott, Robert Booth Jr. (Olivia), and Erin (Booth) Kenawell (Geoff). She is also survived by seven great-granddaughters, and sisters, Deborah Beck of Harrisburg and Louisa Hatanka of Tokyo, Japan.
Memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to the charity of choice, the “Booth Family Fund,” c/o The Community Foundation For Giving, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603, or The Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville, PA 17821.