Barbara D. Wolfe, 74, Millmont

Barbara D. Wolfe, 74, of Millmont, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Ambler Extended Care Center.
She was born April 1, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John and Aletha Derk. On March 10, 1994, she married Edwin Wolfe, who survives.
Barb went to Sunbury High School and attended Geisinger Nursing School. She was employed by Sunbury Textile Mills, the Laurelton Center, Harrisburg and Danville State Hospitals and Rolling Hills Nursing Home.
She loved doing things for her family and going to family reunions every year. Barb also enjoyed taking care of their rescued cats, watching WWF wrestling, sending encouraging cards and shopping.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are daughter, Susan Clark (Tim); son, James Carr (Jen); daughter-in-law Tracy Carr; stepsons, Adam Wolfe (Dee) and Jared Wolfe (Jane); and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Carr; one brother, John Derk, and two sisters, Donna Gricoskie and Sandra Lenker.
A service will be held Feb. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
Contributions in memory of Barb may be given to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, Pa 17821.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.