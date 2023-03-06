Barbara Diane Topolski
Diane Topolski of Lower Augusta Township, passed away at The Mansion nursing home in Sunbury on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the age of 79.
She was born in Spartanburg, S.C., on Nov. 3, 1943, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Yochem) Orner and was married to the late Colin Topolski who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2021. She was a graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School.
Throughout her life she was employed by Geisinger, Rea and Derick, Wilhold, Sunbury Market House and Weis Markets bakery and floral department, from which she retired.
She enjoyed crafting and cooking, but her greatest passion was gardening. Always outside tending to her hydrangeas, roses and a myriad of other plants and flowers.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Orner Jr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kent Dobson of Lower Augusta Township.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.