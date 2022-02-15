Barbara Elizabeth (Hulsizer) Harris went to be with our Lord and Savior surrounded by her children in the home that she loved on Feb. 13, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1934, in Danville to the late Floyd and Elizabeth Hulsizer. Barbara was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Harris in 2019.
She was a graduate of Danville High School. Throughout her life she was involved in many clubs and activities, including the Eastern Star, P.T.A., and several bowling leagues. She also cared for many children in the Danville area and worked in the Danville School District cafeteria for many years.
She was married to the love of her life, Thomas Harris, for 67 years and cherished every moment together. They built a home filled with love and countless memories with their four children. Throughout Barbara’s life she and Tom made it abundantly clear that above all else, family is the most important thing in the world. They showed their family how to love, how to disagree, how to forgive, and how to laugh. Their influence will live on in future generations.
Barbara was affectionately known as Mom, Gram, Mammy, and “Barbie” by her loved ones, and always lit up a room with her beautiful smile. Her family loved to listen to her childhood stories and will truly miss her little giggles, hugs, fantastic back rubs, and hilarious pranks. She also had five sisters who were all the best of friends and made a lifetime of beautiful memories together.
Barbara had many interests and hobbies including baking, bowling, playing cards, shopping, decorating for holidays, and vacations to the Outer Banks, Cape Cod and New York.
Barbara was an incredible woman who will be deeply missed. Her giggle will live on forever in her families’ hearts. All that knew her will remember her for her warm heart and cold hands.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas W. Harris Jr. and his wife Lori and Joseph F. Harris and his wife Maria, both of Danville; and two daughters, Linda D. Harris Hoover and her husband Thomas of Bloomsburg and Beth A. Harris Campbell and her husband Gregg of Danville. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Tommy John, Christopher, Benjamin, Hanna, Paige, Joey, Lauren, Joanna, and Adam as well as nine great-grandchildren, Masy, T.J., Lexi, Cody, Lorelie, Morgan, Joel, Holly and Parker. Barbara is also survived by one sister, Marion Cox of Elysburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Maureen Hulsizer in infancy, Darlis Starr, Joan Rothermel, Janet Leitzel, and Madeline Lewis.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Paul’s-Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 417 Pine St., Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com