Barbara E. Smillie, 80, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Northumberland.
Barbara grew up in western Pennsylvania, born Sept. 22, 1940, in Beaver Falls to Valda A. and Leo P. Sracnck. She lived most of her childhood in nearby New Brighton, and graduated from high school there in the class of 1958. She devoted her life to her love of church music. After high school she went on to attend the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., receiving a bachelor of music degree in 1962, with an emphasis on Organ Performance. She then moved to New York City, studying at Union Theological Seminary for two years, earning a master’s degree in Sacred Music in 1964. While at Union, she met her husband, James B. Smillie, of Philadelphia, and they were married in 1964.
Barbara’s professional career began as the organist and director of music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Rahway, N.J., from 1963 to 1967. From 1967 to 1971 she played the organ at First Lutheran Church in Carlisle, Pa. In 1971 she and her family moved to Selinsgrove and Barbara took up the post of organist and director of music at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. She was responsible for 30 years of beautiful music at Zion, notably during the Christmas and Easter seasons, directing three vocal choirs, setting up bell choirs, incorporating professional singers and instrumentalists, and programming a wide variety of music every week. Her goal was always to encourage a love for music and an understanding of its role in worship.
Barbara was well-known and loved within the area’s church and classical music community. She was a member of the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, of the S.A.I., a women’s musical society, and of the American Guild of Organists. For many years she served on the Worship and Music Committee of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Lutheran Church and was chair of that committee for two years. She performed many times with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. In addition to musical endeavors, she was also an Associate in Ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
She is survived by James, her husband of more than 56 years; her son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Erin; and by her granddaughter, Sybil.
She was predeceased by her wonderful and beloved son, Brett.
She had a full and rewarding life and will be missed by all who knew her.
Family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.