Barbara H. Sauder, 68, of Mount Pleasant Mills, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the late home, 2840 Buckwheat Valley Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Bowmansville Old Order Mennonite Church, 980 Oaklyn Dr., Narvon.
To listen by phone, call 717-271-0010 or 610-301-0211.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, Mifflinburg and Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.