Barbara H. Sauder, 68 years, 10 months and 29 days, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Stony Brook, York County, a daughter of the late Paul Zimmerman and Magdalena O. (Horning) Hoover. On Nov. 22, 1973, she married Lloyd W. Sauder, who survives.
To this union were born 11 children, David (Rose Elaine Weaver) of Richfield, Paul (Eunice Hoover) of Middleburg, Rachel (Nelson Zimmerman) of Myerstown, Barbara (Eugene Hoover) of Richland, Lloyd Jr. (Roxanne Martin) of Middleburg, Rosanna (Allen Weaver) of Hamburg, Lester (Sharon Hoover) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Ruth (Uron Zimmerman) of Sunbury, Grace (Leon Ray Oberholtzer) of Lebanon, Lena Beth (Marus Hoover) of Fannettsburg; and 57 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Philip Sauder who passed away July 28, 1978.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the late home, 2840 Buckwheat Valley Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Bowmansville Old Order Mennonite Church, 980 Oaklyn Dr., Narvon. To listen by phone, call 717-271-0010 or 610-301-0211.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, Mifflinburg and the Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.