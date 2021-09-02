Barbara Hamilton, Association Executive of the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.
She joins more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development.
The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.