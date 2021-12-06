Barbara June Baubles, 81, of Danville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the comfort of her home. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Richard C. Baubles.
Barbara was born June 28, 1940, in Orange, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Charles P. and Helen (Mutterer) Haney.
Barbara was a graduate of West Orange High School, West Orange, N.J. She enjoyed a career as a dental assistant prior to her marriage. Barbara was a loving mother to her three children and a tireless volunteer at their schools in Maplewood, N.J. She was also active in her church and community, serving as co-chair of the popular Morrow Memorial Church Turnover Sale for many years. Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed swapping books with her friends. Barbara was known for her gardening talent, spending hours planting and maintaining the gardens that brought beauty into the lives of all her neighbors.
After Richard’s retirement, Barbara and Richard made a new home in Danville. They found a church home at Faith Chapel, Danville, and have many treasured friends in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Besides her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Shirley Jean Bergman and husband Richard of State College, and son, Clark R. Baubles and his wife Kimberly of Woolwich Township, New Jersey. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Charles P. Bergman and wife Liesel, Emily Anne Clark, Jonathan E. Bergman, James R. Bergman, and Meredith R. Baubles; and one great-granddaughter, Ako Mia Bergman.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved eldest daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Baubles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Barbara’s life to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Faith Chapel, 2553 Center Road, Danville, PA 17821 with Pastor Bill Renno officiating.
Burial will be private in Columbia Hill Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com