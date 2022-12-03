Barbara Jean Strange passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 73.
She was born July 11, 1949, the daughter of Anna and John Strange, both of whom predeceased her.
Barbie was a kind and compassionate friend to many, always ready with a bright smile and a hug. She had a strong faith in God. She loved to sing at church services and hymn sings and was a member of the choir. She was also fond of karaoke and would sing with her friends. Barbie will be missed by all of her friends who loved her.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, at the Chapel of Faith, Hope and Love, Selinsgrove, Pa., followed by burial at Selinsgrove Center Cemetery, Salem, Pa.
Arrangements are by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870