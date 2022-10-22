Barbara Jo Wilbert, 70, Port Trevorton

Barbara Jo Wilbert, of Port Trevorton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Born to the late Rev. BC and Wilma (Deming) Threet in Michigan on Dec. 16, 1951, she experienced both the joy and pain of this finite world for 70 amazing years. As a teenager, she and her family made their home in Pennsylvania. In 1970, she graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School.
Throughout her life she worked as a homemaker and later as a primitive décor artist. Over the years, Barbara was also a featured vocalist on two of her family’s southern gospel albums. However, the position she cherished most was wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving is her husband of 29 years, Stephen Wilbert; daughter and son-in-law Brandee and Darin Lusch, son and daughter-in-law Darrel and Danielle Bickhart, and stepchildren Jacob Wilbert and Jenna Mitchell, Timothy and Danielle Wilbert, Bethany Wilbert and Jess Shearer. Barbara is also survived by nine grandchildren, who were her absolute heart’s joy. They are Olivia and Owen Hoffman, Rylie and Ryan Lusch, Noah and Carley Bickhart, Jonah Wilbert, and Elizabeth “Little” and Theodore “Teddy” Wilbert. Barbara is also survived by her siblings, Ricky and Julie Threet, Kim and Kii Fisher, and Philip Threet.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her first husband Larry Bickhart in 1990 as well as her younger brother, Bobby Darrel, at the age of 5.
Visitation will be held at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. with a Memorial/Celebration of Life service immediately following.
Interment will be at Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, Middleburg.