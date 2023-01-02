Barbara Kay Brown, 74, of New Berlin, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, after complications from a stroke.
She was the third daughter born to the late Charles Sr. and Gladys (Klinger) Hollenbach. Barbara was married to John R. Dauberman (divorced) and later Charles E. Brown, who preceded her in death in 2014.
She was a 1967 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and spent most of her working life at Weis, Sunbury, and Book of the Month Club, Mechanicsburg.
In the year 2000, Barb returned to the area with her husband, Charles E. Brown, and retired to New Berlin. From that date on she spent countless hours with friends and family, whom she adored. Barb loved to spend time in her garden, and was an ardent animal lover. She never failed to impress everyone with her punctuality, her vast wealth of kindness and generosity, and her ability to make people laugh.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle L. Dauberman of Philadelphia; one sister, Judy Ramer of Florida; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Jr. and Donna Hollenbach of Selinsgrove, and Brian and Maryann Hollenbach of Cogan Station; one sister-in-law, Anne Hollenbach of Winfield; and her treasured nieces & nephews and step-family.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Peters; one brother, Brad Hollenbach; and one niece, Robin Ramer.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an animal welfare organization of your choice.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
