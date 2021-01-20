Barbara L. Lytle, 73, of Kulpmont, and formerly of Sunbury, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home where she was living for the past year.
She was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Bone) Brown. She was married June 4, 1966, in Sunbury, to David A. Lytle, who preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2016.
Barbara worked for Home Health as a nurses aid.
She enjoyed puzzles, NASCAR, Washington football team, and especially her grandchildren.
Barbara was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
Surviving are four children, Michelle Derk of Kulpmont, David Lytle of Coal Township, Wade Lytle of Northumberland, and Chad Lytle of Pottsville; 12 grandchildren, Scott Campbell Jr., Amanda Campbell, Christopher Lytle, Kenzie Lytle, Chelsea Lytle, Beth Lytle, David Lytle Jr., Chad Lytle Jr., Seth Lytle, Kyle Lytle, Cassandra Lytle, and Alexis Lytle; 19 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Mary Neidig and Carol Heim, both of Northumberland.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Brown; and a sister, Debra Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in Northumberland Memorial Park with the Rev. Doug Divin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be given to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.