Barbara M. Wasilewski, 83, of Elysburg, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Feb. 10, 1938, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite (Fetter) Hedricks.
She graduated from Mahoney Joint High School in 1957 and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She worked as a sales clerk at Grand Way in Sunbury.
Surviving are two stepsons, Barry and Christopher; one sister, Margaret Green, of Selinsgrove; many nieces and nephews, and her dog, Tippy.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, on Oct. 20, 2009; five brothers, Walter, Lloyd, James, George, and John; and one sister, Sara.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.