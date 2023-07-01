Barbara S. Miller, 91, Sunbury

Barbara S. Miller, 91, formerly of Spruce Road, Sunbury, passed away, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Manor Care Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Barbara was born July 6, 1931, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Ada (Treon) Hogan. On April 12, 1948, she married Raymond E. Miller, who preceded her in death in 2020.
She was a seamstress for Gloray Knitting Mills, in Robesonia, for over 40 years.
Barbara enjoyed baking, cooking, reading celebrity and entertainment news, watching black and white Westerns with her husband and trips to Shady Maple in Lancaster. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond B. and Carmen Miller of Puerto Rico; daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Jim Yocum, of Halifax; grandchildren Michelle Turula, Linda Miller, Roxy Yocum and Eric Yocum; great-grandchildren Madaline, Kya, Sayge, Tensyn, Chase and Aaliyah.
In addition to her husband of 74 years, she was preceded in death by her daughter Charlotte Hrinda in 2005.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Friday, July 14, 2023, 11 a.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury with Rev. Keith Dempsey officiating.
Interment will be private.