Barbara “Jean” Weaver, 78, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Stahl) Jarrett.
After graduating from Lewisburg High School, Jean obtained her cosmetology license.
She was employed in numerous hair salons in Lewisburg, and at Selinsgrove State School until retirement. After retirement, she volunteered at Evangelical Hospital where she would cut and style patients’ hair. Most recently, Jean worked for Focus Health as an at-home caregiver.
Jean was an avid birdwatcher, and enjoyed gardening, wildlife, her two cats, bus trips, picnics, loved Christmas-time and music, cooking for holidays, family gatherings, and coordinating/cooking for family reunions, watching Hallmark movies, going to the beach, and weekly swimming at the YMCA. She faithfully donated blood to the American Red Cross, donating 110 units, totaling 14 gallons, and saving up to 330 lives.
She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Lewisburg.
Surviving are one daughter, Pam Weaver, and one son, Jeff Weaver and his companion Stephanie Stahl, all of Mifflinburg; two sisters, Patsy Warren and Marjorie Grove; two brothers, William and Gary Jarrett; and two grandsons, Nick James and Reese Stahl.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Jean’s brother, Pastor Gary Jarrett officiating. The service will also be streamed on Roupp Funeral Home Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/rouppfuneralhome.
The family requests all attendees to wear masks out of respect for Jean’s passing from COVID.
Burial will be held privately in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Red Cross-Union County Chapter, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, or online at http://www.redcross.org/.
