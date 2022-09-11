The Associated Press
NASHVILLE — Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.
New Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate to go for 2 and the win in his first game as an NFL head coach. New York snapped its skid of five straight losses in season openers. The Titans had a chance to win as time expired. But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left.
Barkley ran for 164 yards and a 4-yard TD, his best game since Dec. 22, 2019, after topping 100 yards rushing only once in 13 games last season.
Vikings 23, Packers 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game.
Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half.
Aaron Rodgers found his first game without Davante Adams to be a struggle.
Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Chiefs to an impressive1 road win over the Cardinals in the opener for both teams.
Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving.
Chargers 24, Raiders 19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Khalil Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and Los Angeles spoiled Josh McDaniels’ first game as the Raiders’ coach.
Bears 19, 49ers 10
CHICAGO — Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and the Bears gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut.
Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10.
Colts 20, Texans 20
HOUSTON — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Texans in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a tie.
The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith’s debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives.
Browns 26, Panthers 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance.
Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004.
Saints 27, Falcons 26
ATLANTA — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by the Saints. After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jamies Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives.
Dolphins 20, Patriots 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins provided an early look at their ability to contend in the AFC East as they beat Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Ravens 24, Jets 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Ravens rolled past the Jets.
Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards. He also threw a touchdown to Rashod Bateman, as well as an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million.
Commanders 28, Jags 22
LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz threw for four touchdown passes to make up for two interceptions in Washington’s victory against the Jaguars in his Commanders debut.
The team was known as the Commanders for the first time. Rookie Jahan Dotson from Penn State caught 2 TDs for Washington.
Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3
DALLAS — Tom Brady threw for 202 yards and touchdown to Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay defense shut down the Cowboys.
Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards on 21 carries for the Bucs, who got four field goals from Ryan Succop.