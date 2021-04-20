HAZLETON – Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta will be more vocal in the months to come after he announced a new political action committee, ChangePA.
The creation of the new PAC the four-term congressman said is because he wants to elevate the discussion on rebuilding the economy, making use of natural resources, combatting illegal immigration and supporting the men and women of law enforcement, he said.
Barletta said he will also focus on improving election integrity, rebuilding infrastructure, improving public education and fighting government waste.
“As a lifelong Pennsylvanian, I’ve been disappointed in the leadership out of Harrisburg for the last eight years,” he said.
Barletta, a Republican, is the former mayor of Hazleton, Luzerne County. Barletta has not yet announced his decision on whether he will seek the Republican nomination for governor.