The Daily Item
INDIANA — In his first action of the season, former state medalist Wes Barnes reached the finals at Mid-Winter Mayhem where he list in overtime at 172 pounds.
Barnes was the only local wrestler to reach the final at the tournament that featured 48 teams. Barnes, a senior, is a two-time state medalist who missed all of last season with an injury. He is committed to wrestle at Clarion next year.
He won his semifinal bout on Saturday, edging Montgomery’s Caden Finck, 3-2. In the finals, he went into sudden victory against Fort LeBeouf state qualifier McChesney and he fell, 3-1.
The Valley’s other semifinalist, Danville senior Gunner Treibley, lost in the semifinals and rebounded to finish fourth
Treibley, a state qualifier at Meadowbrook last year, was pinned late in the semifinals by Penn Trafford’s Joe Ennick. He rebounded with a decision in the consolation final and then lost in the third-place bout.
Three District 4 wrestlers won titles at the event, including returning state champion Scott Johnson of Muncy at 133. At 152 pounds, West Allegheny’s Ty Watters beat Montgomery’s Conner Harer 3-2 in a battle of returning state champs.