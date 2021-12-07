Barry E. “Babaluey” Bickel, 60, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born May 3, 1961, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Melvin and Lois (Snyder) Bickel, of Millmont.
On June 1, 2013, he married the former Vickie L. VanBuskirk and together they have celebrated eight years of marriage.
Barry was a 1979 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School after which he served honorably for six years in the U.S. Army, and then enlisted in the National Guard.
He worked at ConAgra for 39 years.
Barry was an ordained minister and a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown. He loved to ride in the mountains with his horse, Smoke.
Barry was an animal lover and outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He volunteered for many organizations, giving up a lot of his time to help others, including doing rides to benefit cancer.
In addition to his parents and wife, Vickie, he is survived by his two sons, Ryan Bickel, of Lewisburg, and Larry Reese and his wife Amy Harshbarger, of East Greenville; one daughter, Lori Kitchen and her husband Chris, of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Courtney, Jared, Jacob Kitchen, Vladimir, Persephone, and Copernicus Harshbarger; two sisters, Cindy Loss and her husband Dave, of Williamsport, and Crystal Bickel and her companion Dan, of Sunbury; many nieces and nephews; and three fur babies, Pete, Toby and Miss Kitty.
Also surviving was a very close group of friends that were with him until the very end of his journey, and a very special friend and caregiver, Deb St. Clair, who cared for their animals.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, William and Emily Snyder, and Clarence and Alice Bickel; and one brother, Melvin Bickel Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 7, at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, where there will be a celebration of life service held at 6 p.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Jason King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to his church, Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777. He also would have greatly appreciated people becoming an organ donor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.