Barry L. Bower, 74, of North Water Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.
Barry was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Berwick, a son of the late Robert and Margaret (Boyer) Bower. On Aug. 16, 1997, he married the former Deanne E. Diehl who survives.
Mr. Bower served in the Army from July 19, 1965 until his honorable discharge on Feb. 28, 1969.
He worked as a gas service technician, retiring in 2000. He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 24 years, Barry is survived by two sons, Chad and Chris; six daughters, Lorrie, Amy, Jody, Annie, Savannah and Dawn; his grandchildren, including Makenzie, Landon, Christian, Paislei, Avery and Chelsey; numerous great-grandchildren, including Oliver and Maddie; one brother, Robert; one sister, Sandy; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Susie.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Carrie L. Stein officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Barry's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.