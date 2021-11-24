Barry Lee “Pappy” Hackenberg, 77, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, went home to be with Jesus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Center Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Hoyt and Mary (Gill) Hackenberg. On Sept. 18, 1965, he married the former Shirley D. Herman who survives.
Barry was employed at Felker Tire and Carpet in Selinsgrove for more than 15 years before starting his own business, Barry L. Hackenberg Ceramic Tile & Painting which he was active with until his death.
Barry loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the great-grandchildren. He loved watching old westerns and going hunting. We think his last words would be “Hi-Yo Silver away!”
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years are a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Robert Drick of Middleburg; granddaughters, Laura (Thomas) Brunson and Kayla (Jarred) Hassinger, all of Middleburg; the loves of his life, his great-grandson, Rylee Brunson and great-granddaughter, Amara Hassinger; and one sister, Peggy Weikel.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Thomas Russell Brunson in infancy; seven brothers, Sheldon, Howard, Rudy, Nester, and Verdon Hackenberg, and twin boys in infancy; and six sisters, Martha Walter, Doris Walter, Jean Shambach, Elva Mitchell, Esther Keister, and Betty Zechman.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Timothy Gingrich officiating.
Burial will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Barry’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.