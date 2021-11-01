Barry L. Libby, 64, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at home.
He was born June 12, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Carl Grant and Shirley Irene (Boyer) Libby. On Dec. 16, 1989, in Kratzerville, he married the former Deborah Carol Garner, who survives.
Barry was a 1975 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg, for 25 years.
Barry was a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association, Mifflinburg, and previous member of the Mifflinburg American Legion, Mifflinburg VFW, and Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert.
He enjoyed planning various poker runs to benefit those in need. The longest running was the annual Mike Zettlemoyer Memorial Ride that lasted 15 years, out of Mike and Dots, Mifflinburg. On many of those early runs, Barry rode his prized 1948 HD Panhead, which did not get near the head turns as his 1969 Superbee.
Of all Barry’s enjoyments, he loved his family most, and his face lit up every time his granddaughter, little Miss Ella, entered his line of sight.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 32 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee and Torie Libby of Mifflinburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Fawn Libby of Millmont; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Pat and Abe Oberdorf of Mifflinburg, Susan Rearick and her companion Robert Renn of Mifflinburg, and Sandy and Ken Duke of Selinsgrove; one granddaughter, Ella Irene Libby, of Mifflinburg; and one favorite grand puppy, Daisy Duke.
He was preceded in death by one son, Carl Grant Libby, on July 10, 1988.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
