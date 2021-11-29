Barry Paul Beck, 69, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Lester and Helen (Erb) Beck. On March 19, 1977, he married the former Debra K. Smith, who survives. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
He graduated with the class of 1971 from Lewisburg High School and SUN Area Vo-Tech School in New Berlin. He was drafted into the Army in 1971 and served four years, three years being in Germany, before being honorably discharged.
Barry loved driving truck, he owned his own truck for several years until he decided to go to work for Interstate Motor Freight along with a few other companies. Most notable, he worked for Butterkrust Bakery, Sunbury, for more than 20 years and most recently Estes in New Columbia before retiring.
Barry had a passion for International Cubs, Massey-Fergusons and David Bradley tractors. He liked going to tractor shows and tractor pulls and enjoyed camping.
He, most importantly, loved spending time with his beloved granddaughter, Alicia Shiffer, and spending time with his daughters and family and the family pets.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by two daughters and sons-in-laws, Melissa (Don) Diefenbach and Jennifer (Brandon) Fluke, all of Lewisburg; two brothers, Warren (Kay) Beck, of Lodi, Ohio, and Dennis (Celia) Beck, of New Columbia; three sisters, Loretta Beck and Debbie Smith, both of Lewisburg and Eileen (Ray) Bloom, Sunbury; a brother-in-law, Thomas Smith, of Lewisburg; granddaughter, Alicia Shiffer, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.