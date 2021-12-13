Barry Paul Shirey, 81, of Douglassville, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Tower Health — Reading Hospital.
Born April 15, 1940, in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Lillian M. (Kulp) Shirey.
He was a 1958 graduate of Boyertown High School.
Barry, a self-employed turkey farmer, spent more than 70 years farming.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Oley.
Surviving are four children, Michael R. Shirey, fiancé of Carol Adams of Douglassville, Ronald E. Shirey, husband of Kathleen M. of Virginia Beach, Va., Victoria A., wife of Michael L. Miller of Camp Hill, Pa.; and Christine M. Brennan of Grantham, Pa. There are also 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren surviving. In addition, Barry is survived by his sister, Louise A., widow of Bernard Christel of Boyertown; and girlfriend, Judy Schultz.
Services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley, PA 19547. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 in the church.
Burial will be in Oley Cemetery.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Stitzels.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, at the above address.