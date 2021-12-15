Barry W. Hauck, 56, of Hauck Road, New Columbia, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Feb. 6, 1965, he was the son of the late Nelson E. and Gladys I. (Reynolds) Hauck. He was engaged to Kerry Baugh.
Barry attended Milton schools and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Watsontown. He worked for Yorktowne in Mifflinburg, and he also worked for Masonite, Country Cupboard and seasonally for Furman’s. He was a life member of the White Deer Fire Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. Barry’s greatest joy was his children and the time he spent with them.
He is survived by four daughters, Sade Hauck, Sage Hauck, Shea Hauck, and Ashley Digan; five sons, Sean Hauck, Matt Long, Tariq Digan, Dwayne Digan, and Steven Hauck; a brother, Jerry Hauck; a sister, Julia Bell; two stepchildren, Daniel Harrison, and Elizabeth Edmondson, and two grandchildren.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Britney Digan; and a brother, Michael Hauck.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barry’s memory are requested to the American Cancer Society.
