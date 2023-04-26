The Danville News
DANVILLE — Mason Raup, Cole Duffy and Connor Geise each scored three runs, and Wyatt Shultz stymied potent Montoursville in the final three innings as Danville dealt Montoursville 11-9 on Friday.
Danville trailed 7-4 to start the bottom of the fifth, but plated three runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth, and held off a late Montoursville rally.
Raup doubled with one out in the fifth, and scored on Duffy’s single. Geise and Lincoln Diehl also had RBI singles in the inning. All four runs in the fifth after the first two hitters were out. An error, and an intentional walk to Duffy came before Reece McCarthy’s two-run double to break a 7-7 tie. After an error, Shultz singled home two more runs for an 11-7 lead.
Shultz entered in the fifth, and didn’t allow a run until the seventh. An error, and Jimmy Mussina’s RBI single had Montoursville back to 11-9 with runners on first and second with one out, but Shultz got a strikeout, and a line out to end the game.
Cael Frame knocked in three runs to pace the Montoursville (5-4, 3-2).
MIDD-WEST 11, DANVILLE 2
Danville 100 010 0 — 2-2-1
Midd-West 011 720 x — 11-10-1
Cole Duffy, Daniel Walker (4) and Mason Raup, Casey Mills (6). Griffen Paige, Aidan Everly (5), Caden Wolfley (7) and Matthew Weimer.
WP: Paige. LP: Duffy.
Danville: M. Raup 1-for-1, double, 2 runs; Duffy 1-for-4, RBI.
Midd-West: Everly 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Wolfley 1-for-4, run; Paige 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Garrett Leitzel 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Cole Shutt 1-for-4, double, run; Braxton Smith run, RBI; Trevor Sheaffer 2-for-4, home run (4th, 3 on), run, 4 RBIs; Easton Erb 1-for-2, run.
Danville 11,
Montoursville 9
Montoursville 140 200 2 — 9-9-4
Danville 211 340 x — 11-15-3
Logan Kirby, Grayson Rinker (4), Jimmy Mussina (6) and Mattias Albert. Garrett Hoffman, Wyatt Shultz (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Shultz; LP: Rinker.
Montoursville: Quin Ranck, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Cael Fram, 2-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Aiden Evans, 2-for-4, RBI; Albert, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs.
Danville: Mason Raup, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Cole Duffy, 2-for-3, double, 3 runs, RBI; Reece McCarthy, 1-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Conner Geise, 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Shultz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.