The District 4 basketball playoffs return Tuesday night with semifinals before champions begin being crowned on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Danville High will host a tripleheader. The Class 4A girl's semifinals are at 5 and 8 p.m. with a 4A boys semifinal sandwiched in between.
The tripleheader kicks off at 5 p.m. with Jersey Shore and Lewisburg meeting in the first girls semifinal with Shamokin at Lewisburg boys to follow at 6:30 p.m. The late girls game — a scheduled 8 p.m. tip — is top-seeded Central Columbia against Shamokin.
The other 4A boys' semifinal is part of at tripleheader at Montoursville on Tuesday. Danville will meet Athens at 5 p.m, with the 3A boys semifinals to follow; Warrior Run, fresh off its miracle win over Wellsboro, meets Troy at 6:30 with Mansfield and Loyalsock in the late game at 8 pm.
Two local teams will play in back-to-back District 3 finals on Tuesday at the Giant Center. Greenwood (22-1) meets unbeaten Linville Hill Christian (18-0) at 12:45 in the Class A final, followed by the Millersburg girls against Lancaster Mennonite in the 2A girls final at 2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, finals begin in District 4.
Northumberland Christian's boys meet Sullivan County at Montoursville at 6 p.m. in the Class A final, followed by the 2A final between St. John Neumnann and Muncy at 7:30.
The 3A girls semifinals are in Shamokin on Wednesday. Bloomsburg and Loyalsock meet in the opener at 6, followed by Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia in a rematch of last year's state semifinal. That game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Another round of finals are set for Thursday night in Milton. In the opener, the Meadowbrook Christian girls meet St. John Neumann at 6 p.m. in the A final, followed by the 2A final between Line Mountain and South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m.
Finals in 4A will be Friday or Saturday according to District 4's preliminary schedule.