The bass fishing seems to be slowly improving.
It is still tough, but if you keep slinging, you will catch some.
We caught some bass one morning this past week by tossing spinnerbaits to anything that looked like cover, such as prominent ledges, isolated boulders and wood along the banks. The fishing was not fast, but we picked up a fish now and then at likely-looking spots as we drifted along. The recent rain had dropped the water temperatures back into the low 70s, but in a few days it came back up to the 80-degree mark.
The river is constantly changing, sometimes from hour-to-hour, which also makes the fishing tough.
A case in point was this past week on the West Branch. It was chocolate Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday evening there was a foot-and-a-half of visibiity, and it had that nice greenish color. The bass backed off the bank, and went a tad deeper.
The catfish — both flats and channels — went from an all-day bite to a dusk and after-dark bite. Gotta roll with the changes. We’ve been hitting some nice flatheads, especially after dark. We all wonder about the effect they will have on the river, but they are here to stay, and provide another avenue of fishing entertainment when the river is too ugly for bass fishing.
Speaking of changes, there is talk once again about Sunday hunting.
There are plausible arguments on both sides. I would rather not have Sunday hunting.
It’s just my opinion, but I need a day of rest, and maybe, so do the deer. It would not surprise me at all if Sunday hunting was legalized. I’m still surprised about changing the opening day of deer season. That’s gonna throw a wrench in a lot of traditions. It seems to me that the Game Commission and the Fish Commission are both pretty good at asking public opinion, then doing what they want to anyway.
We’ve had a hen turkey with a nice bunch of little ones near our house again this year. Usually I see them enough to see that one gets taken out from time to time, and the poult count drops as time moves on. This year she kept all 12 for the first few times I saw her. The last two times, I couldn’t count them all, but it looked like a pretty good survival rate. The last time I saw them, they could fly, and looked pretty big. Hopefully they survive, as our local turkey population is down from a few years back.
I’ve been seeing a few deer here and there, but only one small buck. The crops and other plant life are so lush right now it’s getting hard to see anything. A lot of people are commenting on seeing quite a few deer, so hopefully it will be a good deer season.
The heat is on and there is lots of water out there to explore. It’s the good old summertime, get out and enjoy it!
Email comments to kenroseguide@gmail.com