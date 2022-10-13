In most football games, there’s a key difference between the two teams that sets apart their unique identities. But in the case of Mifflinburg and Milton, it’s pretty hard to find much to separate these programs.
Both teams feature high-powered offenses that can score from anywhere on the field, as Mifflinburg averages 33.6 points per game and Milton scores 31.4 points per game. Both teams play excellent defense, as the Wildcats have four shutouts and held a fifth opponent to seven points and the Black Panthers have two shutouts and held two opponents to seven.
Most importantly, both teams come into this game with a 6-1 record and aspirations of hosting a playoff game and more — which makes getting a win here critical for both teams.
“This should be a really good game with two 6-1 teams going to battle, and we’re excited about this,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “There are a lot of similarities between the two; they’ve got athletes. It’s not just (quarterback Cale) Bastian and it’s not just (running back Xzavier) Minium. They have other kids that are more than capable of making explosive plays across the board. We’ve got to maintain discipline and do our jobs.”
A year ago, that didn’t happen for the Wildcats. Instead, it was Milton that showed discipline down the stretch by forcing turnovers and winning the battle in the trenches, ultimately pulling out a 15-14 win. With much of the personnel on both sides returning from that battle, Milton coach Phil Davis thinks the Black Panthers will need a similar performance to best Mifflinburg again.
“It’s really a lot of the same kids, they’re just a year older and a year better than they were a year ago,” Davis said. “Both teams have played really well against some really good competition, and that’s just one more reason why this is going to be an electric atmosphere and an exciting game.
“It’s our homecoming and we’ll be doing military appreciation and wearing camouflage uniforms. But even without any of those things, there’d be a lot of excitement because you have two teams that are 6-1 and playing well. There’s a lot on the line for both teams.”
Right now, both teams are in line to host a playoff game, something neither team truly got to experience last season. Milton would have hosted two playoff games with its seed last year, but because their stadium was being rebuilt, they had to host both games at Central Columbia.
Mifflinburg would have loved to have that problem in 2021. The Wildcats missed the playoffs entirely last season, and they haven’t forgotten that one of the reasons they fell short was because they didn’t get the job done against Milton.
“Last year’s game is motivation because we had a couple games like this one last year that prevented us from going to the playoffs,” Dressler said. “We had a lot of things that were self-induced last year, and we need to have that focus this year to not repeat what happened last year and battle four quarters against these guys.”
That was how Milton turned last year’s game around, but the Black Panthers are hoping they don’t have to overcome a slow start against the Wildcats this season. With Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed getting into open space at every opportunity for Mifflinburg, the Black Panthers are well aware that they can’t afford to fall behind the Wildcats’ offense again.
“They’re clearly two-dimensional, and I think they take what the defense gives them,” Davis said. “Obviously, their quarterback (Troy Dressler) is outstanding, but they’ve got a lot of good skill kids, so it’s going to be a real test for our defense to be fundamentally sound, execute what the call is and then tackle. We’ve got to tackle in space, because that’s where they’re going to be. We’ve really got to emphasize that this week, because if we’re not at the ball making tackles, they’re going to break one.
“We’ve got to maintain the line of scrimmage. If we can do that, that gives us a much better chance, because I like our kids out in space too.”