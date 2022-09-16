The last time Milton and Mount Carmel met on the football field, members of this year’s senior classes were in seventh grade. The two programs, as expected, are in very different places entering tonight’s battle of unbeatens in the Silver Bowl.
While Mount Carmel (3-0) won that 2017 meeting 70-28 on its way to a district final appearance, the unbeaten Red Tornadoes enter tonight’s game ranked second in the state in 2A. The Red Tornadoes have overpowered three opponents in the first two weeks, including perennial state powers North Schuylkill and Dunmore.
That 42-point loss in 2017 was part of a 1-9 Milton campaign that saw the Black Panthers allow at least 70 points in four consecutive games. This year, Milton — winners of 10 of its last 15 games after winning five games in the previous four seasons — has allowed just seven points in its first three games. Milton Coach Phil Davis was in his first season the last time Milton and Mount Carmel met and he said he understands the opportunity his players have tonight.
“It’s a big game and we know it’s going to be a great atmosphere down there,” Davis said. “Two 3-0 teams, people are talking about both teams. We talked this week that it is an atmosphere probably something they’ve never experienced before and to embrace it. Hopefully, we’re in a lot more games like this.
“It’s going to be a great test for our kids and a great experience.”
Darrah said he is impressed with the growth in Milton’s program, which he said has playmakers in a lot of spots, including all-stater Xzaiver Minium.
“They are scrappy and are steadily progressing every year,” Darrah said of the Black Panthers. “There is a lot of excitement in their program. They have a nice collection of athletes, kids that can make plays. That’s not true about every team.”
Those players, particularly on defense, will be challenged by a still powerful yet suddenly balanced Mount Carmel offense.
After setting the school record for rushing yardage last year, it was expected to be much of the same this year for the Red Tornadoes. To an extent it is, but MCA has added an efficient passing game behind junior Cole Spears.
Spears is completing 75 percent of his passes through three games — 31-of-41 — with 398 yards and 6 passing TDs. Last year’s starter, Pedro Feliciano completed 33 passes for 472 yards and 7 TDs over the course of the entire 13-game season. Darrah admitted the efficiency is the key.
“Our passing game has been a bit of a surprise, we’ve been throwing the ball very well,” Darrah said. “The completion percentage is great. We were good throughout the summer, but it’s one thing to do it in 7-of-7 and it’s another thing to do it in a game. It’s not a shock, I thought we would be better, but it’s a pleasant surprise.
“It’s a good thing, something we’ve been missing. It’s good to have that extra dimension and something we can take advantage of.”
The emergence of the passing game, paired with Mount Carmel’s big, physical offensive line does present a tall task for a Milton defense that has allowed just seven points in the first 12 quarters of the season with two shutouts.
“They post a real challenge for us, for anyone they play, really,” Davis said. “They are big, well coached. They have experienced kids. Their skill kinds are really good, explosive on the outside and now they are throwing the ball more.”