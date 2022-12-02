The Associated Prss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points of the game to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 Friday night.
Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer.
The Bears (6-2) trailed 63-56 before Flagler hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Flagler’s 3 with just over a minute to play cut Baylor’s deficit to 63-62.
After a Gonzaga shot clock violation, Flagler’s 3-point attempt for the lead was off the mark, but teammate Jalen Bridges was fouled by Drew Timme on the rebound attempt. Bridges hit two free throws with 16 seconds left for the lead.
The Zags (5-3) had a final chance when Bolton caught an inbounds pass near his own foul line with 4.6 seconds remaining. He drove the lane, but his off-balance shot went high off the glass and missed as the buzzer sounded.
Keyonte George had 18 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Flagler had 11 points and Langston Love added 10.
No. 22 Maryland 71, No. 16 Illinois 66
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped No. 22 Maryland stay undefeated.
The Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 67-66 and had the ball, with about a 12-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. That’s when Young connected from near the top of the key to push the lead to four.
Coleman Hawkins missed a 3 at the other end for Illinois (6-2, 0-1), and the Terps closed out the game from there.
Maryland is off to a sparkling start under new coach Kevin Willard, who became the first coach in Big Ten history to win each of the first seven games of his tenure by at least 15 points. Victory No. 8 wasn’t nearly that easy, but the Terps never trailed in the second half, even after a spirited Illinois comeback.
The Illini went on a 9-0 run after Maryland led 55-45, and the game was tied a couple times down the stretch, but the Terps came away with the win in front of a raucous crowd that included former Maryland coach Gary Williams and tennis star Francis Tiafoe.