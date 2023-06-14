I am responding to a June 10 letter by a writer by the name of Christopher Kalcich titled “We need your support.” I, not being politically correct, but biblically or theologically correct, have this to say. The book of Genesis says that in the beginning, God created the world and all therein. Genesis 1, v27, says this: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him, male and female created he them” (KJV). Plainly said, God made two genders, neither of which is preceded by the word trans.
The truth is that the DNA of the male is, and always will be, male, and the DNA of the female is, and always will be, female regardless of what physical changes may be done to artificially create a being not of God’s creation, but of a man or woman’s confused imagination and construction. It is my opinion and belief, that changing one’s gender identity is a matter of mental confusion and not God making a mistake, as God is incapable of making mistakes. I also believe that no one has the right or authority to circumvent that which God has created.
My support will be my prayer that God will bless this writer with the knowledge that if one is troubled by gender confusion, then there are professionals available to give them assistance and assurance in their situation and help them to be comfortable in the skin and body that God has blessed them with.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown