People objecting to the U.S. involvement in the UN’s COP26 say, “Why should the U.S. be doing all the work to fight climate change while other countries are free-loading off our efforts?” or “We have already made a huge decrease in our CO2 emissions while other countries are continuing to burn coal and oil; why should we make all the sacrifices?” They are plain wrong.
The Climate Action Tracker has studied the efforts of all nations since 2009. Their action categories are ‘On Track’ (to limit warming to 1.5 degrees), which contains only Gambia; ‘Barely Sufficient,’ which has countries such as the United Kingdom and Costa Rica; ‘Insufficient,’ which contains — you guessed it— the USA!
Of course, the other two categories — ‘Highly Insufficient’ and ‘Critically Insufficient’ — contain China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India — but clearly, our country is not the shining example people seem to think it is.
I think we should be that shining example. Decreasing our polluting emissions would bring better health, better jobs, cheaper electricity; it would limit the effects of a warming world — floods, fires, drought, food and water insecurity, disease. As someone who has switched to solar energy for heating and cooling, electric chain saw and lawn mower, and an awesome electric car, I can attest that our lifestyle has improved, not deteriorated.
Let’s urge Congress and our COP26 delegates to make every effort to act across partisan lines to combat climate change. Acting now will improve our lives and secure our children’s future.
Kay Cramer,
Liverpool