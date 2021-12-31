Beatrice F. Hess, 87, formerly of Pleasant View Road, New Columbia, went to be with her Savior and husband Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Born in New Columbia on April 13, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Winifred (Huff) Fisher. She was married for 65 years to John W. Hess until his passing on Dec. 16, 2018.
Beatrice was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School. Earlier in life, she worked at Montgomery Mills before settling into the full-time job of being a homemaker. She was an active and faithful charter member of New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church in Lewisburg. With the church ladies, she made blankets that they shipped to help people overseas. She liked traveling with her husband. Beatrice liked cooking and baking and she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Karge and husband George of Duncannon; two brothers, Nelson Fisher of Turbotville, and Henry “Jim” Fisher of New Columbia; three sisters, Beryl Beaver of New Columbia, Carol Zeiber of Milton, and Kay Metzger of New Columbia; and many nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fisher; and three sisters, Ruth Stump, Grace Fegley, and Nancy Shultz.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David W. McCarty.
Burial will be in White Deer Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Springs Memory Care and Hospice of Evangelical for the compassionate care they showed to their mother.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.