Beatrice Grace Kern, 83, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, surrounded by her children at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Anna Catherine (Ruch) Bidelspach and Benjamin Issac Bidelspach. In 1959 she married Ray William Kern Sr. who preceded her in death in 2015. They had four children.
Grace always enjoyed volunteering in her community in various capacities, especially the Meals on Wheels program. She taught Vacation Bible School, and along with Ray Sr. helped out with the St. Luke's youth group.
She had been a member of the Upper Augusta Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and was currently a member of the Wolfe's Crossroads United Lutheran Church and very much enjoyed volunteering there. Grace always encouraged her children to help others and to volunteer in their community.
She was employed as an administrative secretary at Geisinger Medical Center until her retirement.
She is survived by children, Catherine and Henry Eyer Jr. of Danville, Kelly and Joseph Pastuszek of Lewisburg, Ray Jr. and Darlene Kern of Sunbury, and Kim and Jon Clemens of Paxinos; seven grandchildren, Brandon Pastuszek of Orlando, Fla., Erin and Matt Doble of Hermon, Maine, Kyle Kern of Williamsport, Logan and Matthew Kern of Sunbury, Morgan and Katelyn Clemens of Paxinos; one sister, Shirley Caskey of Northumberland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Wilma Odelia (Toddy) Bidelspach, Ann L. Bacon, Mary Ruth Hartman, Marion Hester Shrawder; and three brothers, Charles Bidelspach Sr., Robert Bidelspach Sr., and Benjamin F. Bidelspach.
At Grace's request, a private graveside burial was held in Northumberland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in Grace's memory may donate to Gift of Life, Wolfe's Crossroads United Lutheran Church, of a charity of their choice.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.