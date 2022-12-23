Beatrice “Bea” G. Sweigart, 85, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Mifflintown.
She was born June 24, 1937, in Liverpool, a daughter of the late Harvey Eugene Sr. and Mary Ellen (Hoffman) Sweigart From the age of 3, Bea was raised by the late George and Mary (Spicher) Sweigart.
Bea was a graduate of Greenwood High School. After high school, she was employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from where she retired after 38 years of service. In her early years, she was a member of St. Peters Community Church (formerly St. Peters United Methodist Church). Currently, she was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Liverpool.
Bea enjoyed reading and traveling, and she was a huge Elvis fan. She also enjoyed being the record keeper for her family.
She is survived by sisters, Ruth Miller and her husband Charles “Ed” of Millerstown and Shirley Goodling and her husband David of Millerstown; brother, Robert Sweigart of Richfield; sister-in-law, Betty Sweigart; brother-in-law, Charles Matukaitis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents; her parents that raised her; brothers, Charles Sweigart, Harold Lester “Smoky” Sweigart, Harvey Sweigart Jr., Frank “Frankie” Sweigart, and George Sweigart; sisters, Geraldine Matukaitis, Romaine Klinger, and Betty Sweigart in infancy.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John (Barner’s) Lutheran Church, 5 Barner Road, Liverpool, PA 17045, with Pastor Andy Bucke officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Barner’s Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Bea may be mailed to the Liverpool Fire Company, 309 N. Market St., Liverpool, PA 17045 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool.