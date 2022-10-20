Beatrice Kay Griffith, 71, of Middleburg, entered into rest at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Clair and Grace (Buffington) Walter.
Beatrice was employed at Yorktowne, Walnut Acres, Wood-Mode, and most recently Weis Markets.
She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, watching Gun Smoke, and spending time with grandchildren.
Surviving are her companion of 28 years, Larry Walter; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Jr. and Tammy Griffith of Middleburg, and William and Tara Griffith of McClure; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and Tom Klase of Middleburg and Linda and Jerome Johnson of Mifflinburg; three sisters and brother-in-law, June Lenig of Middleburg, Nancy Walter of New Columbia, and Connie and Raymond Laudenslager of Middleburg; four grandchildren, Krista Pope, Adam Klase, Alexia Griffith, and Dakota Johnson; four stepgrandchildren, Candace Hackenberg, and Alex, Darren and Bailey Sweigart; and four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Owen, and Gavin Pope, and Alakay Sweigart.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Dale Walter.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 24, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at noon, with Pastor Steve Stoltzfus officiating.
Burial will follow in Penns Creek Union Cemetery.
