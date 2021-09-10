Beatrice Louise “Beatie” Musser, 86, of Harrisburg, left this earth Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from her home to join her family and friends in heaven.
Born April 30, 1935, in West Milton, she was the daughter of the late George W. and E. Florence (Walter) Musser; and preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Fisher, Florine Smith and Freda Musser; brothers, Nevin, Marlin and George Musser Jr., and many friends.
She awaits her niece’s, Nancy Manning, Janet Russell and husband Walt, Sandra Reitenbach and Sharon Flanders and husband Bruce; and her nephew, Michael Smith and wife Lani; plus many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Beatie graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School in 1953. She acted in one act plays and was on the prom committee. She played girls softball and was the girls basketball manager. She was on the Nautilus staff and in Try-Hi-Y. She sang in the chorus and volunteered for the Red Cross booth at the Farm Show.
In 1988 she retired and bought “The Trolly Stop” a local restaurant. After closing the restaurant she volunteered at the Country Meadows Nursing Home.
Beatie enjoyed traveling and doing crossword puzzles, but what she loved was spending time with her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Cowan or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.