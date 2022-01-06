MIDDLEBURG — A 42-year-old Beavertown man will serve time in Snyder County jail for indecent assault.
Solomon Hostetler was arrested in September after a woman reported that he touched her inappropriately and she feared he would rape her, court documents said.
Hostetler told state police at Selinsgrove that he did embrace the woman in an attempt to have sex with her, court records said.
He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent assault in Snyder County Court and was sentenced to serve one month to 24 months, less one day, in county jail.
