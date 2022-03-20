How should a Peacemaker react to the horrors going on in Ukraine? Embracing nonviolence, I still have to check my instincts for revenge and retaliation. What is happening is atrocious, inhumane, and cruel. Ukraine is just one more place in the world where precious people and sacred land are seen as opportunities for power and control by others. The news media chronicles horrific images of civilian casualties, and, if we’re serious about Peacemaking, we cannot look away.
Watching the news can become addictive and disruptive; it’s often helpful to catch up only once a day, if that. In war, however, I check in more regularly, feeling the need to bear witness to the struggle Ukraine is undergoing. But, it’s important to balance that witness with determination, allowing myself to trust I can change something through viewing the images of war, sheer will, hope and prayer.
I have spent time cogitating (one version of prayer) on how to be of service to Ukraine’s valiant people. Contributions are vital, but I don’t have a lot of money to offer — and as many of you, I’m finding life more costly at the moment. War is expensive, and we all shoulder the effects of economic sanctions. I have some thoughts about how I might be of help and entertain visions of my participation in a Peacemaking mission. However, the reality is there may be nothing that I have to offer that is effective beyond the witness I bear and monetary contributions to one of the many humanitarian organizations offering aid.
This is Putin’s war; he has caused this heartbreak and wreaked devastation on both the Russian people and across Ukraine. He’s a challenge for a Peacemaker and I’m sure I’m not the only one reacting with rage toward his actions. I’m reminded of the words of a famous Buddhist teacher that warned against “foolish compassion” for those with nothing other than themselves on their minds. It doesn’t help the Russians who are being fed lies. It doesn’t help the Ukrainians, suffering under Putin’s bombardment. Rage doesn’t change anything from thousands of miles away and it doesn’t help me. That knee-jerk response also runs counter to everything I believe about nonviolence.
As a Peacemaker, I have a responsibility to create possibilities for Peace. I don’t want to be naïve and think that anyone is going to turn Putin’s thoughts around, especially me. I don’t think battles are ended by inexperienced, hopeful Peacemakers’ prayers far away from the conflict.
In order to make any change, we must keep learning about nonviolence and Peacemaking and finding ways for people to work cooperatively toward constructive goals that knit this nation and our global community together. This war has strengthened the NATO alliance and European Union as they are united in resisting a common enemy. There are other common goals we might find and bridges we can build so we can treasure our common dreams rather than dwelling on the places we disagree.
In the meantime, while we are exploring common options for Peacemaking, I follow some advice from Christian Scripture and take all these things and ponder them in my heart, holding the Ukrainians in my heart, secure in the knowledge that our collective hearts may offer some a much-needed refuge. While our hearts ponder Peace, let us ask the Ukrainians and the international aid organizations what they need so that we may give not simply what we want to give but what they desperately require. What does that look like for a war-torn nation and those of us supporting them? Salaam, Shalom, Peace.
Blessed Be.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org