According to Dr. Steven Barrows, of UPMC Susquehanna, the long-term ripple effect of obesity can be compared to an anecdotal trip to Lowes for landscaping supplies.
“It is like taking my truck to get landscaping stone. I want to get as much in to save on trips, but the employees there are not going to overload you — they are worried about my shocks and struts bearing the extra weight on the trip home,” he said. “Obesity puts a similar strain on the body. Beyond the increased odds of developing diabetes and hypertension, being overweight for an extended period of time puts a lot of additional wear and tear on your joints. That can quickly catch up on you.”
The connection between obesity and joint replacements is so distinguished, in fact, Barrows shared that doctors in Europe have started limiting joint replacement procedures to those who are overweight.
“You can keep replacing the shocks and struts in the truck, but if you keep hauling too much stone, you never really fix the problem,” he said.
The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes is three to seven times higher in those who are affected by obesity than in normal weight adults, according to information from the National Obesity Action Agency, and is 20 times more likely in those with an elevated body mass index (BMI).
“Being obese is definitely associated with multiple medical issues, including Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and various versions of cancer,” said Dr. Christopher Motto, of Evangelical. “We’ve learned that by improving a patient’s weight, it can improve their co-morbidities.”
Obesity can also be associated with depression and lack of energy — two things that drastically improved for Elizabeth Swartz, who has lost 109 pounds over the past year due to bariatric surgery combined with better eating and exercise routines.
“As the weight started to come off, it felt so incredible — it helped inspire me to keep going and staying committed to a healthier lifestyle,” she said. “It impacted me in so many ways I never thought possible — even beyond the physical benefits.”