Benjamin J. Richard, 81, of Route 522, Beaver Springs, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 2, 2022.
He was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Maitland, a son of the late James and Margaret (Myers) Richard. On June 23, 1982, he married Gale (Hackenberg) Richard who survives.
Benjamin attended West Snyder High school.
For most of his working career, he was employed in the modular housing industry and retired from Excel Homes.
After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and his dog Skippy, working outdoors and helping others. He especially enjoyed traveling to the New England states.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where he was head trustee and served as an usher. He enjoyed listening to gospel music.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children and spouses, Steve and Ruth Ann Richard of McClure, Stacie and Rod Shambach of McClure, Beth and Robin Nornhold of Kreamer, Tracie and Mike Seitz of Beaver Springs; his stepchildren and spouses, Carey and Stacy Lepley of Middleburg and Kim and Glenn Dressler of Duncannon; grandchildren, Steve Jr. and Jeremy Richard, Jordan and Alexandra Nornhold, Ashley and Alyssa Shambach, Jaden Seitz, Tara Shawver, Marissa Latimore, Zachary Lepley, Caitlyn Holland; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Alaina, Hunter, Ruby, Landon, Hayden and Kowen; great-great-grandchild, Zealand; his siblings, Barbara Woodling of Beaver Springs, James and Ruth Richard of Troxelville, Martin Richard of Lewistown and Christina Kephart of Lewistown.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Fisher and Naomi Renninger; brothers-in-law, Stoey Woodling and Donald Renninger; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Richard.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1366 Zion Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.