Benjamin M. Beachy, 74, of 622 Walnut St., Mifflinburg for 32 years, entered into rest at midnight, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Dover, Delaware, a son of the late Moses and Martha (Mast) Beachy. On Feb. 27, 1970, in Wyoming, Delaware, he married the former Carol Ann Johnson, who survives.
Benjamin was employed as a high pole escort for 20 years, and earlier in life worked as a carpenter with his brother.
He enjoyed watching hummingbirds in his backyard, hunting, fishing, cooking, and NASCAR racing.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 51 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Duane B. and Noemi Beachy of Winfield; one daughter, Samantha A. Beachy of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Brittany K. and her husband Steven Hohman, Duane B. Beachy II, and Dakota M. Beachy; two great-grandchildren, Brynn A. Hohman, and Syris M. Hohman; one brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Rachel Beachy of Winfield; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Daniel Chupp of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, and Rebecca and Leroy Hostetler of Winfield; one sister-in-law, Barbara Beachy of Dover, Delaware; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, John, Daniel, and Monroe Beachy, and Lydia Beachy.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Ben’s life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the backyard of 622 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.