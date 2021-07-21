Benjamin Robert Wilson, 31, formerly of Lewisburg, most recently of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was born June 14, 1990, in Danville, the son of Robert J. Wilson, of Shippensburg and Brenda (Geiswite) Wilson, of Winfield.
Ben was a 2008 graduate of Milton High School.
Having a love of music, he loved going to concerts and played the electric and acoustic guitar.
Ben loved spending time with his friends and family and was always trying to make people laugh.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are one sister, Katrina Wells, of Lewisburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second & St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ben’s memory may be made to the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg, PA 17837 to help defray funeral costs.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com