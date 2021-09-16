DANVILLE — Joanne and Mike Benjamin have been named the honorees for the 25th annual Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service in November by the Community Giving Foundation: Danville. They will be honored at this year’s Holiday Happenings on Nov. 6 at the Pine Barn Inn. Tickets will go on sale through the Community Giving Foundation next week.
According to a release from the Community Giving Foundation, "Joanne and Mike are neighbors who have been helping other neighbors for their entire lives. Individually, and as a couple, they have lived the qualities that are honored by the Pursel Award."
For more information on the event, visit csgiving.org/holiday-happenings.
Community Giving Foundation: Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages nearly 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call 570-752-3930.
— THE DAILY ITEM