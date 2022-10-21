CATAWISSA — Abby Benner and Davannah Dunn each finished the game with three goals, all coming in the second half in Midd-West's 9-1 win over Southern Columbia on Friday.
Both Sydney Jordan and Bailey McCoy scored and assisted on a goal of their own as Midd-West finishes the season with an overall record of 11-7, and 7-3 in HAC-II play.
Addison Pita scored the only goal of the game for the Tigers at the 6:08 mark in the first quarter. Southern Columbia ends its season with a record of 2-16 overall, and 1-9 in HAC-II play. With the loss, the Tigers have lost their 15th consecutive game after starting the year 2-1 back on Sept. 7.
Midd-West 9, Southern Columbia 1
First Quarter
MW-Sydney Jordan (Lorna Oldt), 11:28; SC-Addison Pita, 6:08; MW-Jordan (Sarah Shupp), 2:30.
Second Quarter
MW-Abby Benner (Oldt), 1:05.
Third Quarter
MW-Davannah Dunn (Bailey McCoy), 11:47; MW-Benner (Mekenna Franquet), 10:30; MW-Dunn (Jordan), 8:11; MW-Dunn, 3:14.
Fourth Quarter
MW-McCoy (Kinzee Batdorf), 8:40; MW-Benner (Emily Kline), 0:29.
Shots: MW 42-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 33 (Jenna Billig); Midd-West 3 (Aleah Feltman 2, Paris Seibel 1).