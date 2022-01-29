MIDDLEBURG - To go along with 20 points, Chloe Sauer grabbed 12 rebounds giving herself a double-double for Midd-West (0-15, 0-12), but it wasn't enough as the Mustangs come up short against Benton.
Gracey Baker scored 14 points for the Tigers.
Benton 47, Midd-West 39
Benton 47
Gracey Baker 5 4-9 14, Lily Whitenight 2 1-3 5, Cadence Karchor 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Cumberland 3 2-2 9, Marlyne Linder 1 0-0 2, Emma Shires 2 3-7 7, Ava Hartkorn 1 0-0 3, Callie Nickles 2 1-4 6. Team totals: 16 12-27 47.
3-point goals: Cumberland, A.Hartkorn, Nickles.
Did not score: Rylan Hartkorn.
Midd-West (0-15) 39
McKennin Voss 3 0-0 6, Sage Phillips 4 0-0 9, Chloe Sauer 6 8-10 20, Emily Kline 2 0-0 4. Team totals: 15 8-10 39.
3-point goals: Phillips.
Did not score: Sara Walter, Samantha Zechman, Alyssa Deubner, Carmyn Markley, Lana Kratzer.
Score by quarters
Benton;20;6;13;8 — 47
Midd-West;8;11;6;14 — 39