Bernadette “Bernie” M. Hoffman, 66, of Shamokin, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 3, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Duzick) Hoffman.
Bernie graduated from Shamokin Area High School and the Washingtonville School of Nursing. She spent the majority of her career working as an LPN at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was a member of the Mother Cabrini Church and The Oasis Singles Group where she enjoyed ballroom dancing. Bernadette enjoyed traveling, picnicking, cruising with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved the water!
Surviving are her son, Bernard T. “Webb” Hoffman and wife Kristy of Elysburg; grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella, Hudson, and Huxley; sister, Mary Yoder of Coal Township; brother, Tom Hoffman and wife Darlene of Middleburg; brother, Bernie Hoffman Jr. and wife Denise of Sunbury; and brother, Ray Hoffman and wife Tara of Coal Township; numerous nieces and nephews, and her companion, Paul Samuel of West Chester.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, where a memorial service will begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104, in honor of her grandson, Huxley Hoffman.