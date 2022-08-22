Bernard L. Shaffer, 76, of Hoffer Road, Port Trevorton, where he lived his entire life, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 22, 1946, in Chapman Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Edgar R. and Jennie Marie (Newman) Shaffer. He was a 1964 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and on Nov. 25, 1967, married the former Phyllis I. Yarger who survives.
Bernard was a farmer all his life, a vocation he loved. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Liverpool.
He enjoyed hunting, farming, being with his children, grand and great-grandchildren, and will be remembered for his telephone conversations with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years are one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry I. and Donald Hess of Mifflintown; one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth L. and Dawn Shaffer of Port Trevorton; 13 grandchildren, Jared (Elizabeth) Hess, Jennette (Keith) Zook, Julianna (Darren) Rohrer, Josiah Hess, Judith (Jacob) Metz, Juanita (Curtis) Miller, Justin Hess, Joellen Hess, Jalissa Hess, Kayla (Chris) Carr, Kaitlin (Dalton) Fry, Kristin Shaffer and Kara Shaffer; 13 great-grandchildren, Cooter, Malachi, Nikole, Josie, Lincoln, Tanner, Thatcher, Deklann, Natalie, Nova, Laylah, Jackson and Levi; two sisters, Beatrice Dunkelberger of Paxinos and Barbara Stroup of Cocolamus.
He was preceded by a brother, Ralph Ferry.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Bible Baptist Church, Liverpool, followed by the funeral at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jim Mento and Pastor Robert Gray officiating.
Burial will be in Hall’s Church Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Contributions to honor Bernard’s memory may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.